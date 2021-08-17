Silver Alert issued for Pitt County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Pitt County man Tuesday morning.

Clarence Walston, 81, was last seen on Marlboro Road in Farmville and may be headed toward Wilson, according to the Center for Missing Persons. He was last seen wearing shorts and wearing a bandage on his lower leg.

Authorities say Walston may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Walston should call the Pitt County Sherrif at 252-830-4141.

