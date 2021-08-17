Rep. Kidwell, wife both home recovering from COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina state legislator is recovering at home after he tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was hospitalized.

The director of the House Republican Caucus said Tuesday that Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County and his wife both were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kidwell said by social media that he returned home from Vidant Beaufort Hospital over the weekend.

His wife is back home now, too.

Kidwell is an income tax return preparer now in his second House term. He’s chairman of the House Freedom Caucus at the General Assembly.

