Phillip’s Weather Trivia: The most rain on any day ever in NC

Hurricane Florence brought the greatest amount of rain on any day in NC history
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know hurricanes can produce tremendous amounts of rain when hit North Carolina. In Phillip’s Weather Trivia question, I ask what you think is the most rain to fall during any 24 hour period in North Carolina’s history. A hint, an average year sees between 45 and 50 inches of rain.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Aug 17(WITN)

Hurricane Florence moved very slowly just off our coast before moving inland near Wrightsville Beach in September of 2018. That storm produced the most rainfall in any 24 hour period. What is your guess on how much? Below is the answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 17
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Aug 17(WITN)

