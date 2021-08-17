Advertisement

Onslow County sets single day record for COVID-19 cases

Olive Borge (13) gets her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Onslow County.
Olive Borge (13) gets her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Onslow County.(Liam Collins/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county hit a new record on Monday with the number of daily cases of COVID-19.

Onslow County had 360 new cases, breaking the previous record from last Wednesday of 317, the county said.

The previous record for a single day was January 5th which had 278 confirmed cases of the virus.

There have now been 20,329 confirmed cases in Onslow County since the pandemic began and 166 deaths.

The county says 45% of its population has now received at least one vaccination shot.

Statewide, DHHS reported 3,575 new cases Tuesday afternoon, a slight drop from the day before.

