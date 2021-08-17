Advertisement

No ICU beds are available in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

By Amanda Alvarado and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Alabama is out of intensive care units as the number of patients needing ICU treatment continues to rise, WSFA reported Tuesday.

“We’ve never been here before. We are truly now in uncharted territory in terms of our ICU bed capacity,” Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson said.

Williamson says there are least 11 additional patients in need of ICU treatment in Alabama. Some of the patients are being treated on gurneys in hallways or in emergency rooms.

“There were 1,568 patients today who need ICU beds and there are only 1,557 designated ICU beds in the state today,” Williamson said.

Some facilities in Alabama have “over 30 patients in hospitals needing ICU care who are not in a designated ICU bed.”

Although these patients are not in an ICU unit, it does not mean that they are not getting ICU-level care, but they are “taking up other parts of the hospital that would not normally be made into an ICU unit.”

Data shows that only 12% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

Williamson warned the state’s 23% positive COVID test rate, among the highest in the nation, means Alabama has not yet reached its pandemic surge peak.

This is not only a problem for those with COVID-19, but also for those who need medical attention after suffering from strokes, heart attacks or even crashes.

“Individuals who end up in the hospital will be taken care of, let me be very clear on that,” Williamson said.

He added that because of the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, people may be managed for extended periods of time in the emergency room or even transferred to other facilities for care.

Williamson said that one positive thing to note is that the state’s ventilator capacity is not currently an issue.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanceboro Alderman Dennis Smith
Vanceboro announces death of town alderman
8-year-old experiences COVID side effects, warns peers to mask up.
Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
Greenville man dies in apartment fire
Henri is slowly strengthening
Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda

Latest News

Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car
There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether the young mother was...
Gunman fired about 50 shots at Texas woman killed in her garage
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead
New Coast Guard boat stationed at Ft. Macon