Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably hot and humid with a few tropical showers

Forecast Discussion: The remnants of tropical storm Fred will move through the NC mountains today. We will see a few of the fringe showers this afternoon. Temperatures stay right around normal in the upper 80s for daytime highs and overnights in the low 70s. Humidity isn’t breaking anytime soon keeping near triple-digit heat indices each afternoon this week.

Our sixth, seventh, and eighth named tropical storms continue to be monitored. Fred made landfall near Panama City Florida around 4pm Monday. Winds were about 65 mph and weakened shortly after landfall. That system is bringing severe storms to Georgia and the Western Carolinas today and Wednesday. Widespread rain will also be a problem for Charlotte and Asheville but ENC will not get any flooding rains from Fred. Grace will continue to head west and could strengthen to hurricane status before making landfall in Mexico this weekend. Newly named Henri is going to dance around Bermuda for the next few days but presents no direct impact to the Carolina Coast. Higher surf and rip currents are likely later this week from Henri. The center of this system may come as close as 200 miles from the Outer Banks late this week.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with a 40% chance of showers or storms. High of 89. Heat index: 99. Wind: SE10 G15.

Wednesday

Muggy upper 80s under partly cloudy skies with scattered storms. High of 88. Heat index: 98. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny. 30% chance of stray storms. High of 88. Wind: S 5-10.