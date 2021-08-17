Advertisement

High school fall sports start countable games, Conley sweeps volleyball opener

Conley 3, Heritage 0
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday marked the start of countable games for high school sports. Defending state volleyball champion D.H. Conley got started the right way as they swept Heritage 3-0.

Some nice kills early by Maddy May and Ella Philpot to help the Vikings start 1-0.

J.H. Rose also swept their opener 3-0 over Ccroatan.

