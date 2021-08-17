Advertisement

Greenville man dies in apartment fire

A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.
A man died in this apartment building Monday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of a Greenville man early Monday.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says it happened at 401 Brighton Park Drive shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke and flames were showing.

David Joyner was found inside and he was later pronounced dead at Vidant Medical Center.

The fire department says what started the fire remains under investigation.

None of the surrounding apartments received any damage.

