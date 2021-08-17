ENC health officials weigh in on COVID-19 booster shots

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Federal health officials are expected to release their guidance on COVID-19 booster shots this week, for those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

It is expected that the guidance will recommend booster shots for people that received either of those two vaccines to get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

For health officials in Eastern North Carolina, this guidance has been expected for several weeks now. “Certainly in the last several weeks we’ve seen a lot of information in different reports about efficacy of the Pfizer and or Moderna vaccine dropping off a little bit over a period of several months. We saw it from Israel probably six or eight weeks ago and we’ve seen things more recently from this country,” explained Dr. Ron May with CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Right now it is already advised that a third shot is necessary for one group of the population. “There is a recommendation that a third dose of either of those two vaccines to people that have some type of immune problem,” said Dr. May.

Health officials say the guidance is coming as more and more people are being admitted to hospitals to receive care because of COVID-19, and Dr. May says that as we continue to work to control this virus it will be crucial that those who are vaccinated continue following CDC recommendations.

“I think in order for people to protect themselves and their families and all of the people around them and all of the people they know and care for and even people they don’t know but care for I think it’s going important,” said Dr. May.

At this time there has been no guidance issued on whether or not a booster shot will be necessary for those who received the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

