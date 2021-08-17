Eastern Carolina Afghanistan Veteran reacts to ending of war

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Mario Michael Ruiz remembers what it was like to be a young Marine in Afghanistan.

Ruiz says he used to put fuel in aircrafts and ground vehicles and recalls the ones that did not make it back. “I did lose friends out there,” he said.

He’s been out since 2015, but Monday he is experiencing new wounds. “We don’t really know how to feel about it,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz is experiencing mixed emotions as the U.S. pulls forces out of the country they have spent decades protecting. Now he wonders if all the pain and suffering of the war was made in vain.

“We all know somebody that has made the sacrifice in that country and to come back and see it happen, it hurts because those buddies of ours it was like what was it for?” he said.

Ruiz explained his friends that are Vietnam Veterans can relate to what he’s experiencing. He says, “It’s astonishing how much we have in common.”

As Beaufort Community College History Professor, Dr. Keith Lyon recalls the situation then was not so different. “You remember of course the iconic pictures of the choppers taking off from the embassy with people hanging onto them and if you saw the people trying to get on that airplane this morning and yesterday, it was eerily similar and I’m afraid that again we end up asking ourselves what was all of that for?”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.