DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a pipe replacement.

The Department of Transportation says NC-50 near Pasture Branch Road/ Outer Loop will be closed south of Kenansville.

The closure will be from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

