Despite rising COVID cases, BCCC students return to campus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in more than a year, Beaufort County Community College welcomed students back to campus.

Students were greeted with goody bags on their first day of classes, a sight student engagement coordinator, Anita Purser, says she missed last year.

“It was very quiet on campus,” Purser said. “Unfortunately our campus was shut down. We had some online classes but we did not have students on campus.”

This semester custodians will clean classrooms periodically and face masks will be required in all buildings. On campus, vaccinations will also be available to students and the public.

Vaccinations will take place in the Boyette Conference Center, also known as building 10.

The next clinic will take place on August 26 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. No appointments are required.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.