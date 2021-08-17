Craven County Schools makes masks mandatory for all students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Masks will now be required for all students and teachers within Craven County Schools.

The school board today passed an updated COVID-19 policy after reviewing virus data and trends for Craven County.

Now, all students, PreK-13, will be required to wear masks. All employees of the school system will also have to wear masks inside district buildings.

On August 2nd, the school system made masks mandatory only in elementary schools, and voluntary in high schools.

The school system says it is also offering free COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff on a voluntary bases. The tests will be performed by the school nurse when students are symptomatic and/or considered a close contact after the parent is contacted.

Craven County says having the schools perform tests will allow students or staff to return to school quicker in the event of a negative test.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.