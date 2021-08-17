Advertisement

Craven County Schools makes masks mandatory for all students

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Masks will now be required for all students and teachers within Craven County Schools.

The school board today passed an updated COVID-19 policy after reviewing virus data and trends for Craven County.

Now, all students, PreK-13, will be required to wear masks. All employees of the school system will also have to wear masks inside district buildings.

On August 2nd, the school system made masks mandatory only in elementary schools, and voluntary in high schools.

The school system says it is also offering free COVID-19 diagnostic testing for students and staff on a voluntary bases. The tests will be performed by the school nurse when students are symptomatic and/or considered a close contact after the parent is contacted.

Craven County says having the schools perform tests will allow students or staff to return to school quicker in the event of a negative test.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.
Oak City mayor dies after battle with COVID-19
Rep. Keith Kidwell
N.C. lawmaker ill, wife hospitalized with COVID
Pitt County school board mandates masks for students
Henri is slowly strengthening
Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda
State employee’s personal info uploaded to internal website

Latest News

Rep. Keith Kidwell is out of the hospital.
Rep. Kidwell, wife both home recovering from COVID-19
Olive Borge (13) gets her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Onslow County.
Onslow County sets single day record for COVID-19 cases
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.
Oak City mayor dies after battle with COVID-19