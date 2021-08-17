Child development center opens in Simpson

SIMPSON, N.C. (WITN) -A Pitt County town is celebrating the opening of a new educational center.

Open Door Education cut the ribbon on a new child development center in downtown Simpson just outside of Greenville on Monday.

The education center is affiliated with the Opendoor Church in Winterville and will provide child care and development services for up to 90 kids from birth through age four.

The center will provide around 18 jobs and Simpson Mayor Rich Zeck says having quality child care services can help draw more growth to the town.

Zeck says, “We have several other businesses who are very interested in moving to our town. It’s an exciting time, and what we want to look at is we’re bringing in employees to help the tech space and just bring a synergy in and excitement to the town.”

Zeck says that Opendoor Education invested over $300,000 to open up in what was a previously abandoned building.

