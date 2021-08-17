Canadian pet treats maker bringing 160 jobs to Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Canadian maker of all-natural pet treats will open up its first U.S. production plant here in Eastern Carolina.

The Crump Group Inc. will create 160 jobs in Nash County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company will invest $13.2 million to build the new plant and distribution center in Nashville.

Headquartered in Ontario, the company’s products are sold in pet specialty stores, along with supermarkets under a variety of name brands.

The state said the Crump Group has been using North Carolina sweet potatoes as a key ingredient for many years and the new Nash County facility will help streamline access to their raw materials.

The average salary for the new jobs will be $42,016, and the total payroll impact for the region is expected to top more than $6 million.

