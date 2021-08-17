Advertisement

Canadian pet treats maker bringing 160 jobs to Nash County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Canadian maker of all-natural pet treats will open up its first U.S. production plant here in Eastern Carolina.

The Crump Group Inc. will create 160 jobs in Nash County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company will invest $13.2 million to build the new plant and distribution center in Nashville.

Headquartered in Ontario, the company’s products are sold in pet specialty stores, along with supermarkets under a variety of name brands.

The state said the Crump Group has been using North Carolina sweet potatoes as a key ingredient for many years and the new Nash County facility will help streamline access to their raw materials.

The average salary for the new jobs will be $42,016, and the total payroll impact for the region is expected to top more than $6 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.
Oak City mayor dies after battle with COVID-19
Rep. Keith Kidwell
N.C. lawmaker ill, wife hospitalized with COVID
Pitt County school board mandates masks for students
Henri is slowly strengthening
Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda
State employee’s personal info uploaded to internal website

Latest News

Rep. Keith Kidwell is out of the hospital.
Rep. Kidwell, wife both home recovering from COVID-19
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonably hot and humid with a few tropical showers
Grace Data
Tropical Storm Grace tracking just northwest of Jamaica
Henri is slowly strengthening
Tropical Storm Henri gaining strength south of Bermuda
Olive Borge (13) gets her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Onslow County.
Onslow County sets single day record for COVID-19 cases