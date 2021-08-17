Calhoun’s work in weight room showing gains as he looks to be force at tight end for ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ecu football held its first scrimmage of the fall over the weekend and got back to practice in full pads this morning. the tight end position had been one of the preseason question marks for ecu but the answer seems to have been filled in by the play of a freshman.

the coaches took some time to review the film from saturday’s scrimmage. one of the guys who stood out to everyone out there was shane calhoun and he’s been one of the names tossed around all fall camp and for good reason.

last year i got the playing experience and now i can apply the things i learned last year when i kinda got thrown into the fire. now i have more of a grip on things.

ecu freshman shane calhoun has tighted his grip on the top tight end spot on the pirates roster.

i put on ten pounds of muscle, gotten so much faster. my lifts have gone up, squat, bench, dead lift all that stuff clean. i’m a lot stronger than last year... it’s paying off a lot. it’s paying off mainly in the run game. at times i struggled last year playing in the run game being a true freshman. this year i feel like with all the things weight room with coach big john i feel like i am so much more prepared for this year.

he has truly impressed starting quarterback holton ahlers.

i think he’s the best tight end in our conference. i think he will go out there and show it this year. there is nothing he can’t do. he’ll go out there and catch. he can block, he’s fast, he can go one on one with safeties and make plays. i trust him a lot. he’s young but he can make any play that any tight end in the nation can make.

the head coach is taking notice too.

i think shane calhoun has had a solid camp so far. yes i think shane has shown he can be an every down starting tight end and a really good one in this league. but i think he’s not the only one in that room.

with the way ecu hopes to run the ball this year it will be huge to have a tight end like calhoun who can block but also go out and catch some passes to make a big difference out there for the pirates this season.

