Bertie County holds back to school convocation

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A special event was held Monday for teachers and administrators to kick off the new school year in Bertie County.

A back-to-school convocation was held to help get employees excited.

Classes begin next Monday, but these employees danced and celebrated Monday.

Special speakers were also on hand to talk to the teachers, including county commissioners and the Bertie County Teacher of The Year.

Bertie County’s Superintendent says the theme of the upcoming school year is “Going for the Gold.”

Dr. Otis Smallwood, Bertie County Schools Superintendent says, “We are very excited today and very excited to give the opportunity to the kids. Be on the lookout the Bertie County Schools is going to be the rising star of the northeast.”

Every school across Bertie County attended today’s celebration.

