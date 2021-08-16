Advertisement

Washington Summer Festival to kickoff next weekend

Washington Summer Festival
Washington Summer Festival(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Summer Festival is returning for another year of fun along the Washington Waterfront.

The festival is free to attend and will run Aug. 27, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 37th Annual festival will include a street fair, kid’s events, rides, free outdoor concerts, fireworks and more, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Live music will include The Castaways Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by Diedra Ruff Saturday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on The Chamber Deck. Then The Monterio Experience will close out the festival, playing 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Last year’s Washington Summer Festival was originally rescheduled for September, but was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

