Tropical Depression #8 just east of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The eighth tropical depression of the season formed Sunday night east of Bermuda. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri late Monday. The expected track is a loop around Bermuda which will bring the system within a few hundred miles of the North Carolina coast later this week. The system is forecast to turn away from our area before getting any closer, but this is one to watch for any changes in the forecast.

Maximum winds are 35 mph and the system is forecast to reach 65 mph winds later in the week. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the island of Bermuda.

The storm has sustained winds near 35 mph. (Jim Howard)

The storm will move westward with a north turn late week (Jim Howard)

