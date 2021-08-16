Town of Beaufort installing crosswalk
Published: Aug. 15, 2021
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Portions of Turner Street will be one-lane starting on Monday due to a crosswalk installation in the town of Beaufort.
The town said Turner Street will be one-lane between Middle Lane and Ann Street, where they’ll be installing a crosswalk.
The portion will remain one-lane through Friday, Aug. 20 while work is being completed.
