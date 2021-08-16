State investigating fish kill in Pamlico River

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - State environmental experts are investigating a fish kill on the Pamlico River near Aurora.

Sound Rivers, an Eastern Carolina environmental group, said the fish kill, between Durham Creek and South Creek, was first noticed on Thursday.

There have been reports of spot, croaker, flounder, and crabs coming to the surface.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell said the Department of Environmental Quality found evidence of low dissolved oxygen in places as well as high levels in other locations.

Howell said with last week’s hot and sunny days, there was a high algae bloom which depletes oxygen from waters and kills fish.

The riverkeeper said there are contributing factors, including urban runoff, stormwater runoff, as well as industrial animal agriculture, and sewage overflows.

