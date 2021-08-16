State employee’s personal info uploaded to internal website

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials say personal information for nearly 85,000 state employees was mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal.

Department of Information Technology and Office of State Human Resources announced in a news release last week that a file containing the names, Social Security numbers and employment information of 84,860 employees was uploaded to an internal website.

Officials say the file was discovered July 30 and immediately removed.

The News & Observer reports that a letter to affected employees states that the file had been accessible since May 2020.

Officials say there’s no evidence that it was improperly accessed, but they can’t rule it out. Affected employees will be given free identity theft resolution services for two years

