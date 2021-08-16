Advertisement

Send your nominations for Teacher of the Week

WITN's Teacher of the Week segment starts up again on Wednesday, August 25.
WITN's Teacher of the Week
WITN's Teacher of the Week(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As students and teachers press on through a new school year, it’s more important than ever that we highlight all the hard work of our teachers.

WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment starts back up again on Wednesday, August 25. If you have a superstar teacher you want to see highlighted, send us a nomination at TOTW@witn.com. Include details of why you think your teacher should be chosen and specific examples of their hard work.

We will highlight a different teacher every Wednesday morning on WITN News at Sunrise throughout the school year.

WITN’s Teacher of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

