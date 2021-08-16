Samaritan’s Purse heads to Haiti after earthquake

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Outreach efforts to aid the recovery in Haiti are already underway after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country.

A plane of disaster relief supplies left North Carolina Sunday. The organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is flying more than 60,000 pounds of emergency relief supplies to Haiti, including temporary shelters, medical treatment kits and drinking water.

Thirteen disaster response specialists from across the country are also headed to the island. Some of the disaster relief specialists on this trip also spent time in Haiti after an earthquake there in 210. They hope that experience can help them on this journey.

The death toll in Haiti is nearing 1,300.

