Pitt County school board could decide on mask mandate today

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We could find out Monday if Pitt County Schools will require masks in the classrooms on.

The school board called a special meeting for 2 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center on Allen Road. One of the four agenda items listed is “Consideration of COVID-19-related measures and take any necessary action.”

The school board tabled a decision on face masks in the classroom during a prior special meeting.

Several Eastern Carolina school boards have voted to make masks optional in classrooms, while others are mandating them.

The public will be able to attend the meeting, but public input on the mask issue is not included in the agenda.

Students return to school on August 23.

