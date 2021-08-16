Advertisement

Oak City mayor dies after battle with COVID-19

William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OAK CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is mourning the death of their mayor after he died from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter said that Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday.

We’re told that Stalls has been mayor for the past 10 years and involved in the town for decades.

Town Hall will be closed this week, Porter said.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Harrell, who will be sworn in as acting mayor at next month’s commissioners’ meeting, said the 69-year-old Stalls had been in the hospital for three weeks.

Stalls had 43 years of service with Oak City Fire-EMS Department, currently serving as an EMT as well as treasurer. Harrell said he was one of four cases of COVDI-19 within the fire/EMS department that they were aware of.

The mayor pro tem said last July, town commissioner Joey Brown also passed away due to the virus.

Graveside services for the mayor will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Memorial Gardens, while memorial contributions may be made to the Oak City Fire-EMS Department, P.O. Box 190, Oak City, NC 27857.

Stalls is the second mayor in Eastern Carolina to die from COVID-19.

Washington Mayor Mac Hodges died in August of last year after battling the virus.

