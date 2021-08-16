Advertisement

NCEL 08-15-21

NCEL 08-15-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County
aTavola! to close on Saturdays
Greenville restaurant to close on Saturdays, due to staffing shortages
Crash near Farmville on US-13 on Saturday.
Three involved in Pitt Co. crash
ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
Grace will track westward towards the Gulf of Mexico late week
Tropical Depression Grace tracking just south of Haiti

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Samaritan’s Purse heads to Haiti after earthquake
Grace will track westward towards the Gulf of Mexico late week
Tropical Depression Grace tracking just south of Haiti
The storm is move westward with a north turn late week
Tropical Depression #8 just east of Bermuda
Pitt County school board could decide on mask mandate today
Washington Summer Festival
Washington Summer Festival to kickoff next weekend