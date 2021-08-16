Congressman Murphy, Senator Tillis react to chaos in Afghanistan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Both Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy and Republican North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis are speaking out about the chaos that has been unfolding in Afghanistan.

Congressman Murphy said, “It is far past time to bring our troops home from the war in Afghanistan. However, the Biden Administration’s haphazard withdrawal this week demonstrates a catastrophic failure that will have consequences for years to come. There was a planned strategic withdrawal, but Biden chose a quick ‘dash for the door’ and that has led to chaos and unchallenged horror and destruction. Biden’s mishandling of the crisis in Afghanistan is an embarrassment to this nation, as he is not only leaving allies behind and weaking our global stance, but he is also putting thousands of American and Afghan lives in danger. Thousands of Afghans have already been slaughtered as part of the Taliban’s advance, with many more at risk because of this unmitigated foreign affairs disaster.”

Senator Tillis said, “President Biden isn’t being honest when he deflects all responsibility and claims his hands were tied by President Trump. Biden certainly wasn’t complaining about tied hands earlier this year when he was boasting about withdrawing all U.S. forces. I had serious concerns with the previous administration’s repeated intentions to withdraw, but I also understood we could not stay in Afghanistan forever. There is also a right way and a wrong way to withdraw. Biden chose the wrong way, setting his own arbitrary deadline and having no plan in place to ensure our withdrawal would be safe, orderly, and based on conditions on the ground. Every President makes mistakes, and this is a grave one. But the testament of a good leader is to acknowledge their mistake and work to correct it. President Biden instead chose to hide when things got tough, and then deflected all responsibility after he was shamed into finally addressing the nation after a week of silence.”

President Biden addressed the nation Monday saying, he stands “squarely behind” his decision for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan. Speaking about the chaotic situation in Kabul, Biden says he faced a choice between sticking with an agreement to leave or sending thousands more U.S. troops to fight a “third decade” of war. Biden returned to the White House from the Camp David presidential retreat to deliver his first public remarks on the situation in nearly a week.

Following that news conference, Congressman Murphy said, “I was hoping to hear the President accept responsibility for his chaotic and poorly planned withdrawal in Afghanistan. Instead he failed to articulate a clear and decisive course of action to protect Americans and our allies. President Biden offered a series of inflammatory excuses that deflected blame to everyone else but himself. While Biden told Americans that the ‘buck stops’ with him, our commander-in-chief deflected all responsibility and pointed fingers at former President Trump and our Afghani allies.

As was pointed out by Ryan Crocker, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan under President Obama, ‘I’m left with some grave questions in my mind about [Biden’s] ability to lead our nation as commander-in-chief.’

There is no doubt that Biden missed the mark and failed to confront the challenge of this moment. He failed to listen to his military advisers. He refused to answer key questions, and America is worse off because of his cowardice. Why wasn’t the American military ready? Why weren’t our allies evacuated months ago? Why weren’t we better prepared? The American people deserve answers.

Departure from Afghanistan is supported by most Americans. That is not the problem. To be clear -- Biden is being criticized for his epic failure to execute a safe withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In refusing to recognize his culpability in this crisis, President Biden has done a great disservice to our nation and to our allies as we look to bring an end to the war in Afghanistan.”

