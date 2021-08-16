Atlantic Beach cutting back on lifeguards due to staffing shortages

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is cutting back on lifeguards because of staffing shortages.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson says they don’t have enough people for the beaches to be full staffed. Simpson says they typically have full life guard coverage until Labor Day, but they are scaling back as many of their lifeguards go back to school.

Officials say there will still be some lifeguards on duty on the weekends.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.