12th annual Hope for the Warriors Celebrity Sunday events

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A Par-3 Challenge is happening this afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m. as part of the annual Hope for Warriors Celebrity Invitational event.

Also at 6 p.m. there is a Summer Soirée where courage awards will be handed out along with a performance by American singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood.

All proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, a military nonprofit that makes a significant impact in the lives of service members, veterans, military families and families of the fallen in all communities.

Hope for the Warriors has a variety of programs including health, wellness, sports, recreation and transition services.

Since 2010 they have raised more than $1.5 million.

