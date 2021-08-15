Tropical Depression Grace drenching Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace has weakened to a tropical depression late Sunday. The system is moving west-northwestward and is centered just south of Puerto Rico. The system is bringing rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and will impact Hispaniola over the next day or two. The forecast track brings it toward Cuba and Southern Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico in 3 to 4 days. Grace is forecast to regain tropical storm strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grace Data (WITN)

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows a lower threat level for Eastern NC. Louisiana and Texas may have to deal with Grace next weekend.

Grace Track (WITN)

