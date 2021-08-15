Advertisement

Tropical Depression Grace drenching Puerto Rico

The forecast track takes Grace over Hispaniola and Cuba before entering the Gulf later in the week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace has weakened to a tropical depression late Sunday. The system is moving west-northwestward and is centered just south of Puerto Rico. The system is bringing rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and will impact Hispaniola over the next day or two. The forecast track brings it toward Cuba and Southern Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico in 3 to 4 days. Grace is forecast to regain tropical storm strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grace Data
Grace Data(WITN)

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows a lower threat level for Eastern NC. Louisiana and Texas may have to deal with Grace next weekend.

Grace Track
Grace Track(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
File image
Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County
aTavola! to close on Saturdays
Greenville restaurant to close on Saturdays, due to staffing shortages
San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers fade away tonight, but some return Monday
Powerball 08-14-21
Powerball 08-14-21
First Alert and Tropics Update
First Alert and Tropics Update
Nonprofit hosts back-to-school event in Kinston
Nonprofit hosts back-to-school event in Kinston