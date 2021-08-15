Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace is moving west-northwestward over the Northeastern Caribbean Sea. The system is bringing rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and will impact Hispaniola over the next day or two. The forecast track brings it toward Cuba and Southern Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico in 3 to 4 days.

Tropical Storm Grace Data (WITN)

It is too early to tell if Grace will be a threat to Eastern North Carolina, however the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows a lower threat level for Eastern NC.

Tropical Storm Grace Track (WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.