Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico

The forecast track takes Grace through the Florida Straights and into the Gulf later in the week
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Grace is moving west-northwestward over the Northeastern Caribbean Sea. The system is bringing rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and will impact Hispaniola over the next day or two. The forecast track brings it toward Cuba and Southern Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico in 3 to 4 days.

Tropical Storm Grace Data
Tropical Storm Grace Data(WITN)

It is too early to tell if Grace will be a threat to Eastern North Carolina, however the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows a lower threat level for Eastern NC.

Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace Track(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
File image
Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County
San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Beaufort Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.
Police searching for suspect in Beaufort hit-and-run

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunday will see a few showers and storms
Powerball 08-14-21
Powerball 08-14-21
First Alert and Tropics Update
First Alert and Tropics Update
Nonprofit hosts back-to-school event in Kinston
Nonprofit hosts back-to-school event in Kinston