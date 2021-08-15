Advertisement

Three involved in Pitt Co. crash

Crash near Farmville on US-13 on Saturday.
Crash near Farmville on US-13 on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Pitt County on Saturday.

Trooper Rogers said the crash happened on US-13 near Farmville when one car hit another head-on and both directions were closed for a few hours on Saturday, according to an NCDOT notification.

There were no deaths but no names were released as the crash is still under investigation.

The conditions of the people involved are unknown.

