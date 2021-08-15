Advertisement

Sunday in the Park canceled due to weather

(City of Greenville)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with “Spare Change,” has been postponed due to inclement weather, the City of Greenville said.

Weather

The weekly summer concert series has had to postpone several times before due to weather.

Patricia Tyndall, of Greenville Recreation & Parks, said hopefully they’ll have a “super Sunday,” event in the future when they can combine performers who had to postpone for one day, but that’s being discussed and dependent on their availability.

Today’s Sunday in the Park with Spare Change has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Posted by Greenville, NC Recreation & Parks on Sunday, August 15, 2021

