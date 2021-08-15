Sunday in the Park canceled due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday in the Park with “Spare Change,” has been postponed due to inclement weather, the City of Greenville said.

The weekly summer concert series has had to postpone several times before due to weather.

Patricia Tyndall, of Greenville Recreation & Parks, said hopefully they’ll have a “super Sunday,” event in the future when they can combine performers who had to postpone for one day, but that’s being discussed and dependent on their availability.

Today’s Sunday in the Park with Spare Change has been postponed due to inclement weather. Posted by Greenville, NC Recreation & Parks on Sunday, August 15, 2021

