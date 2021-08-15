Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers fade away tonight, but some return Monday

A humid weather pattern will continue over the area the next few days
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: A weak front has stalled over the northern parts of Eastern NC. Several showers and thunderstorms formed over the area Sunday and will fade away during the night. Monday will see a few more return, mainly during the afternoon. High pressure edging in from the east may protect most beaches from getting any rain Monday.

Monday Outlook
Monday Outlook(WITN)

The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Fred heading toward the Florida Panhandle with a likely landfall Monday. Grace dropped to a tropical depression just south of Puerto Rico, but may regain storm strength when it enters the Gulf of Mexico later in the week. In the meantime, Grace is forecast to drop several inches of rain on earthquake ravaged Haiti.

Tonight

Any lingering showers and storms will fade away. Rain chance: 50% early, 20% late. Low of 73. Wind: S-5.

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few inland storms. Rain chance 50%. High of 87. Wind SE 5-10.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance for a few scattered showers. Rain chance 40%. High of 88. Wind S 5-10

