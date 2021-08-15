Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunday will see a few showers and storms

Partly sunny skies will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: A weak front moving in from the north and northwest will add some clouds to our skies Sunday giving most a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up as well, with the afternoon having the highest chance at 50 percent. High temperatures will likely pull up just shy of 90 which will be a few degrees below Saturday.

Tropical Depression Fred weakened to a remnant low pressure Saturday, but is forecast to regain tropical storm strength before reaching the north central Gulf coast late Monday. Tropical Storm Grace developed in the Atlantic and is moving westward near Puerto Rico Sunday. Heavy rains from Grace will move over the Dominican Republic and Haiti Monday and Tuesday. Haiti is still reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck Saturday.

Sunday

Partly sunny with scattered PM showers and storms. Rain chance: 50%. High of 88. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Rain chance 50%. High of 87. Wind SE 5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

