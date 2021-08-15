NY State Little League Softball team forced to forfeit as player tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The New York State Little League Softball tournament team is being forced to forfeit the Little League Softball World Series as Little League International was informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test.

“The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.”

According to the league, New York’s remaining game scheduled for Sunday will be deemed a 6-0 forfeit.

Since New York has been removed, the four remaining teams in the pool will advance to the elimination phase starting on Monday.

The updated tournament schedule can be found here.

