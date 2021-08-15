Advertisement

North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it

Of the state’s child marriages through 2019, 93% involved adult spouses.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has recently developed a dubious reputation: as a regional destination for adults who want to marry children.

State lawmakers are nearing the passage of a bill that could dampen the state’s appeal as the go-to place to bring child brides.

The proposed legislation would raise the minimum marriage age from 14 to 16 and limit the age difference between a 16-year-old and their spouse to four years.

A study by the International Center for Research on Women estimates that nearly 8,800 minors were listed on marriage licenses in North Carolina from 2000-2015.

That places the state among the top five with child marriages during that period. Of the state’s child marriages through 2019, 93% involved adult spouses.

