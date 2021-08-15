Advertisement

Greenville restaurant to close on Saturdays, due to staffing shortages

aTavola! to close on Saturdays
aTavola! to close on Saturdays(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -aTavola! Market Café in Greenville will start to close on Saturdays, due to staffing issues.

The popular Greenville Italian restaurant made the announcement on Facebook saying in part, “As we continue to struggle with staffing issues, we have come to the conclusion that we must reduce our hours of operation for the well being of our staff.”

(aTavola! Market Café Facebook Page)

According to the post, the closure will being on Saturday, August 21st.

In regards to the duration of the Saturday closure, “This will be indefinite, but our hope is that it will be short term and we are making every effort to remedy the situation.” said aTavola!

The restaurant also encouraged patrons to visit other independently owned local restaurants on Saturdays for the time being.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
File image
Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County
Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Beaufort Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.
Police searching for suspect in Beaufort hit-and-run

Latest News

Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
Sunday in the Park canceled due to weather
Crash near Farmville on US-13 on Saturday.
Three involved in Pitt Co. crash
NY State Little League Softball team forced to forfeit as player tests positive for COVID-19