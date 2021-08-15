Greenville restaurant to close on Saturdays, due to staffing shortages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -aTavola! Market Café in Greenville will start to close on Saturdays, due to staffing issues.

The popular Greenville Italian restaurant made the announcement on Facebook saying in part, “As we continue to struggle with staffing issues, we have come to the conclusion that we must reduce our hours of operation for the well being of our staff.”

According to the post, the closure will being on Saturday, August 21st.

In regards to the duration of the Saturday closure, “This will be indefinite, but our hope is that it will be short term and we are making every effort to remedy the situation.” said aTavola!

The restaurant also encouraged patrons to visit other independently owned local restaurants on Saturdays for the time being.

