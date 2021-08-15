Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fred targets the Florida Panhandle

The system is expected to make landfall Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Tropical storm Fred is slowly gaining strength over the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Maximum winds are 45 mph Sunday evening and slow strengthening is expected before landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday. Rain will be the biggest impact. High humidity will spread northward giving Eastern NC a higher than average chance of showers and storms through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Fred Data
Tropical Storm Fred Data(WITN)

Fred is expected to once again weaken to a remnant low after landfall. Eastern North Carolina will likely see an increase in showers from the weakening system Tuesday and Wednesday, but damaging winds are not expected as the center will remain well west of ENC.

Tropical Storm Fred Track
Tropical Storm Fred Track(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

