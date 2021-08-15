Advertisement

Deputy critically wounded, gunman killed in Michigan chase

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.
The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot a deputy during the chase.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy critically wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away.

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot Deputy Ryan Proxmire during a chase.

The suspect later drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots.

Other deputies returned fire, killing him.

Proxmire remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
File image
Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County
Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Beaufort Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.
Police searching for suspect in Beaufort hit-and-run

Latest News

Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Afghan president flees country as Taliban move into Kabul; Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate, official says
The Taliban takes over Kabul as Afghan president flees the country.
Afghan president flees as Taliban takes over
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall