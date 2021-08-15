Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people died and one is in critical condition after a crash involving Hertford County EMS in the county Friday night.

Trooper M. Cherry said an EMS truck was driving southbound on US-13 going towards Ahoskie when it crashed with a 2010 white Honda. A total of five people were involved in the crash; two people were in the EMS truck and three people were in the white Honda.

Stacey Newsome, 29, who was the driver of the Honda, was making a left turn onto US-13 going northbound before they collided at the intersection of NC-13 and Old Hwy 11. Newsome and the left rear passenger, who was identified as Antia Edwards, 29, of Ahoskie, both died from their injuries.

Shanequa Jenkins, 28, of Ahoskie, was the third person in the car and is in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

EMS personnel were injured but released from the hospital Friday night.

Cherry said the crash is still under investigation.

