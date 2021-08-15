Advertisement

Deadly crash involving ambulance in Hertford County

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people died and one is in critical condition after a crash involving Hertford County EMS in the county Friday night.

Trooper M. Cherry said an EMS truck was driving southbound on US-13 going towards Ahoskie when it crashed with a 2010 white Honda. A total of five people were involved in the crash; two people were in the EMS truck and three people were in the white Honda.

Stacey Newsome, 29, who was the driver of the Honda, was making a left turn onto US-13 going northbound before they collided at the intersection of NC-13 and Old Hwy 11. Newsome and the left rear passenger, who was identified as Antia Edwards, 29, of Ahoskie, both died from their injuries.

Shanequa Jenkins, 28, of Ahoskie, was the third person in the car and is in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

EMS personnel were injured but released from the hospital Friday night.

Cherry said the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
San Francisco to begin requiring proof of vaccination
Eastern Carolina officials comment possibility of vaccine mandate
Beaufort Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.
Police searching for suspect in Beaufort hit-and-run

Latest News

Tropical Storm Grace Track
Tropical Storm Grace drenching Puerto Rico
Sunday in the Park canceled due to weather
Crash near Farmville on US-13 on Saturday.
Three involved in Pitt Co. crash
aTavola! to close on Saturdays
Greenville restaurant to close on Saturdays, due to staffing shortages
NY State Little League Softball team forced to forfeit as player tests positive for COVID-19