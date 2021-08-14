Advertisement

Wallace block party to raise money for veterans, military members

Hope for the Warriors - Employee Readiness Workshops
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Mad Boar Restaurant & Pub in Wallace is hosting a community block party Saturday to mark the start of the annual Hope for the Warriors Celebrity Invitational event.

All proceeds will benefit Hope for the Warriors, a military nonprofit that helps veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs, including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

This is the 12th time the event will be held, and it will have live music from The Johnson Boys, a raffle, and more for the public to enjoy.

People can also expect appearances and autograph opportunities from World Series champions Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn, actor John Ashton, TV host Kelly Edge and singer/songwriter Dillon Dixon.

$10 tickets will buy entrance, food and drinks, the profits of which will be donated to Hope for the Warriors. You can buy tickets ahead of time by calling (910) 285-1487.

The party will start at 7 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m.

Since 2010, the organization said the Hope for the Warriors Celebrity Invitational has raised more than $1.5 million.

