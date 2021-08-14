Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace racing westward

Seventh named storm of the season is entering the Caribbean Sea
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical storm Grace formed early Saturday a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is racing westward into the Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to affect the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next 1 to 2 days. The forecast track brings it toward Southern Florida and the Gulf of Mexico in 4 to 5 days.

Tropical Storm Grace Data
Tropical Storm Grace Data(WITN)

It is too early to tell if Grace will be a threat to Eastern North Carolina, however the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted southward which would lessen the threat to ENC if this ends up being correct.

Tropical Storm Grace Forecast Track
Tropical Storm Grace Forecast Track(WITN)

