Tropical Depression Fred weakens to remnant low pressure

The system is expected to regain Tropical Storm strength over the Gulf of Mexico
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Depression Fred weakened to a remnant low pressure system over the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday. It is expected to regain tropical storm strength Sunday. The forecast track shows a landfall over the North Central Gulf Coast late Monday.

Fred is expected to weaken to a remnant low over the southeast U.S. early next week. Eastern North Carolina will likely see an increase in showers from the weakening system Tuesday and Wednesday, but damaging winds are not expected as the center will remain well west of ENC.

Fred Data
Fred Data(WITN)
Fred Forecast Track
Fred Forecast Track(WITN)

