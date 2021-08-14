Thousands from Fort Bragg sent to Kabul on mission to evacuate US Embassy

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WRAL) - The United States is sending in an additional 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, officials said Thursday.

Troops from Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne Division are joining the cause. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said a reserve force of anywhere from 3,500 to 4,000 from Fort Bragg will be in Kuwait.

Fort Bragg leadership is being very tight-lipped about the mission.

While retired General McNeill is not involved with the planning of the current mission, as a former commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, he knows better than anyone of their ability to capture and control an airfield under combat conditions.

“There’s no question that in the 82nd’s repertoire, taking an airfield for purposes of building up forces, or for that matter, extracting something, is certainly one of their prime missions,” McNeill said.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division are no strangers to alerts and rapid deployments. On New Year’s Day last year, members of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment from the Division were activated and deployed in response to the increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

“People who have been around Fayetteville for a long time, they understand that if that if it’s a large thing like desert storm, the who division went then. In this case, the total force is going to reinforce is about 3,000,” said Secretary of Defense Civilian Aide Dan Dederick.

McNeill says while sending soldiers into harm’s way is part of their mission, we can’t forget each one is leaving something very precious behind.

“Keep in mind, the soldier goes forward, but his or her family stays back in the community,” McNeil said. “If you have the inclination to do so, this is time that families could use a little help.”

