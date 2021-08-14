Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Those who visit indoor spaces within the city of Raleigh must now wear a face mask to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor of North Carolina’s second-largest city made the announcement hours before the mandate was set to take effect.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, also said on Friday that city employees who are already fully vaccinated or get fully vaccinated by Sept. 17 will receive a $250 reward and two days of bonus leave.

The city of Charlotte may also soon reimpose its mask mandate.

Renewed masking requirements and further financial rewards for vaccinations are coming as the more contagious delta variant sweeps across the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.