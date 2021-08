BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Police are searching for a person in connection with a hit-and-run that happened on Friday.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at Dollar General around 1:30 p.m. and involved a car they believe to be a Ford truck dark in color.

The Beaufort Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying/locating the individual pictured below in... Posted by Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort N.C. on Friday, August 13, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort Police Department.

