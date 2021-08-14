Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Extra clouds should reduce some heat Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also help ease the heat Sunday and Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: A weak front moving in from the north and northwest will add some clouds to our skies Sunday giving most a partly sunny day. A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up as well, with the afternoon having the highest chance at 50 percent. High temperatures will likely pull up just shy of 90 which will be a few degrees below Saturday.

Tropical Depression Fred weakened to a remnant low pressure Saturday, but is forecast to regain tropical storm strength before reaching the north central Gulf coast late Monday. Tropical Storm Grace has also developed in the Atlantic. This storm is racing westward and will impact Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the next couple days.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm over northern counties. Rain chance 20%. Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday

Scattered PM storms with less heat. Rain chance: 50%. High of 88. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. 50%. High of 85. Wind SE 5.

