North Pitt hosts football jamboree as teams get a final tune up before opening night

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - High school football teams all over the region hit the field Friday night for jamborees. scrimmages to get the teams ready for the start of the season.

We headed to North Pitt, who played host to 3 schools. Northside-Pinetown and South Central were the other area teams there.

“Especially for us you know where a little 1A team, playing against 2A, 3A teams gets us better for our conference and everything,” says Northside quarterback Kiefer Boyd, “It’s really nice to get out here and hit different color jerseys and from practice, to first scrimmage, to now I think we’ve gotten a lot better.”

“Will be ready for Friday man. It felt great,” says North Pitt senior Elijah Bonner, “So good to be out here against an opponent and not playing against your team. I feel like we progressed a lot since last year and North Pitt is going to be a problem.”

“We always execute an offense,” says North Pitt senior Juqual Hyman, “especially when we run the ball and stuff like that.”

“Yeah man I feel like the team did good, we’re getting better over time,” says North Pitt senior Justin Carmon, “It’s going to be a long process, a long year, but trust me North Pitt ready. We ready.”

We are ready for some football too. The high school football season kicks off for most schools on Friday. We will have our first End Zone so please join us for that.

