Advertisement

North Pitt hosts football jamboree as teams get a final tune up before opening night

Northside-Pinetown, South Central also played in the exhibitions
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - High school football teams all over the region hit the field Friday night for jamborees. scrimmages to get the teams ready for the start of the season.

We headed to North Pitt, who played host to 3 schools. Northside-Pinetown and South Central were the other area teams there.

“Especially for us you know where a little 1A team, playing against 2A, 3A teams gets us better for our conference and everything,” says Northside quarterback Kiefer Boyd, “It’s really nice to get out here and hit different color jerseys and from practice, to first scrimmage, to now I think we’ve gotten a lot better.”

“Will be ready for Friday man. It felt great,” says North Pitt senior Elijah Bonner, “So good to be out here against an opponent and not playing against your team. I feel like we progressed a lot since last year and North Pitt is going to be a problem.”

“We always execute an offense,” says North Pitt senior Juqual Hyman, “especially when we run the ball and stuff like that.”

“Yeah man I feel like the team did good, we’re getting better over time,” says North Pitt senior Justin Carmon, “It’s going to be a long process, a long year, but trust me North Pitt ready. We ready.”

We are ready for some football too. The high school football season kicks off for most schools on Friday. We will have our first End Zone so please join us for that.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Columbia Middle School
DEPUTIES: Man sent nude videos of himself while teaching in Tyrrell County
ECU's Brewster Building which houses Innovation Early College High School
ECU investigates building connected to 5 professor deaths
Wallace man accused of killing witness in his murder trial pleads guilty
A pickup truck ended up on its top after being hit at the intersection of Evans Street and...
Rollover crash closes part of Greenville street

Latest News

ECU FOOTBALL HOLDS FIRST SCRIMMAGE OF FALL CAMP
ECU football holds first scrimmage of fall camp, still looking to fill some offensive roles
North Pitt hosts football jamboree as teams get a final tune up before opening night
Tar Heel Little League addresses unfair dismissal from regional baseball tournament
Tar Heel Little League of Greenville
Tar Heel Little League addresses unfair dismissal from regional baseball tournament for false positive COVID-19 test